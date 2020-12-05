Macs with T2, M1 chips cannot be restored to factory state without contacting Apple over the internet, limiting their use in niche cases like airgapped systems (Jeffrey Paul)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
9

Jeffrey Paul:

Macs with T2, M1 chips cannot be restored to factory state without contacting Apple over the internet, limiting their use in niche cases like airgapped systems  —  Modern Apple computers can no longer be fully used and maintained in 100% offline environments, or in ways that will reasonably ensure …

