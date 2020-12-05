LeBron agrees to two-year, $85M extension with Lakers

The news of James’ extension doesn’t necessarily come as a surprise. The Lakers realize they have a solid opportunity to bring a number of titles back to L.A. with both James and Anthony Davis on board for the foreseeable future. Davis has yet to sign a new deal with the Lakers, though it’s expected, and the extension of James likely means Davis will sign a deal to remain with the team through at least the 2022-23 campaign.

By the time James’ extension with the Lakers is up, his son, Bronny, could have the option to enter the NBA Draft if the league and NBPA change the high school-to-pro rule. If both were playing in the NBA at the same time, it would be pretty incredible… especially if they both play for the same squad.

James, a 16-time All-Star and four-time NBA champion, will turn 36 at the end of the month. Last season, he averaged 25.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 10.2 assists per game while shooting 49.3% from the field and 34.8% from beyond the arc.