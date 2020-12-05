LeBron agrees to two-year, $85M extension with Lakers

LeBron James is poised to win more titles with the Los Angeles Lakers, and he’ll have at least three more seasons to do it.
According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, James has agreed to a two-year, $85 million extension with the Lakers that’ll keep him in L.A. through the 2022-23 season.
The news of James’ extension doesn’t necessarily come as a surprise. The Lakers realize they have a solid opportunity to bring a number of titles back to L.A. with both James and Anthony Davis on board for the foreseeable future. Davis has yet to sign a new deal with the Lakers, though it’s expected, and the extension of James likely means Davis will sign a deal to remain with the team through at least the 2022-23 campaign.
By the time James’ extension with the Lakers is up, his son, Bronny, could have the option to enter the NBA Draft if the league and NBPA change the high school-to-pro rule. If both were playing in the NBA at the same time, it would be pretty incredible… especially if they both play for the same squad.
James, a 16-time All-Star and four-time NBA champion, will turn 36 at the end of the month. Last season, he averaged 25.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 10.2 assists per game while shooting 49.3% from the field and 34.8% from beyond the arc.
