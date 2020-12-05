Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer self-isolates after close contact with positive coronavirus case

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is self-isolating after coming into contact with a positive case.

The 58-year-old politician will continue working but from home after a member of his private office staff caught the bug.

A spokesperson for the MP added: “Keir is well and not showing any symptoms. He will now be working from home.”







(Image: PA)



Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab both found themselves in a similar situation last month.

Both members of the UK Government came into contact with positive cases but remained symptom free.

Meanwhile, the Scottish Government announced 22 new Covid-19 deaths on Saturday.

A further 777 cases were discovered overnight while 945 people are currently being treated in hospital.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Scotland now sits at 99,463.