Krystal Nielson on Getting Pregnant While Still Married to Chris Randone: It’s ‘Scary’

The ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ alum shares in new interview that she had ‘a lot of anxiety and worry’ after she found out that she and boyfriend Miles Bowles are expecting a baby so early in their relationship.

Krystal Nielson has gotten candid about how she felt when learning she has gotten pregnant with Miles Bowles’ child while was still legally married to Chris Randone. The “Bachelor in Paradise” alum, who is expecting her first child with her boyfriend of three months, admitted that it was “scary” to find out about it.

The 33-year-old confessed in the Friday, December 4 episode of the “Scheananigans With Scheana Shay” podcast. “It was scary finding out we were pregnant. Especially so soon in a relationship,” she told “Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay. She then explained, “Especially me still being legally tied in this marriage and having this whole public thing around it.”

About how she found out about her pregnancy, Krystal shared, “We were tracking my ovulation and I was like, ‘Babe on Christmas Eve I’m going to be ovulating so we actually were like, why don’t we try for a family then.’ ” She went on to add, “That was a week before we found out we were pregnant.”

The Total Body Guide founder claimed that the pregnancy caused her “a lot of anxiety and worry.” However, she managed to eventually perceive it as “an incredible lesson for me to grow, to learn and to love, to have faith in myself and Miles and my future and know that God gives us only what we can handle.”

Despite her “incredible story,” Krystal hopes that she can inspire fellow women who have similar situations with her. The reality star shared, “That really kept me really strong and grounded and confident stepping into this role of motherhood and into my relationship with Miles. We’re so excited about the future.”

Krystal announced that she and Chris pressed on with divorce back in August, six months after going public with their split. “The past 8 months have not been easy… I’ve been torn between mourning a life that could’ve been… and determined to fight for the future that I know I deserve. With respect and support for one another, Chris and I have decided to move forward with filing for divorce,” she spilled on Instagram.