James Charles Instagrams Brother Ian

And maybe it’s because I’m probably ancient in the eyes of Gen Z’ers (26), but I legit had no clue he had a brother.
His brother, Ian, is 18 years old and reportedly dated YouTuber Loren Gray.
Well, on Friday night, James posted a photo of his brother on Instagram, and it’s really a serve:
James captioned the pic, “Brother and sister,” which is actually pretty adorable.
Turns out, Ian is like an Instagram model and has some amazing pics.
Like me, people were kind of — forgive the usage of this word — shook:
Even fans who were familiar with Ian were pretty shocked.
Did you know James Charles’ brother was an Insta model/looked like this? Let me know in the comments below!
