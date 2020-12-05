Jack de Belin: Dragons forward rocked by cancer diagnosis

With his aggravated sexual assault case set for retrial in April 2021, it’s been revealed Jack de Belin’s rollercoaster three-year legal fight has been impacted by a testicular cancer diagnosis.

De Belin, who’s kept his private life behind doors amid his trial, was forced to undergo surgery to remove a lump in his testicle back in September according to The Daily Telegraph.

It’s understood the 29-year-old discovered the cancerous lump earlier in the year before undergoing keyhole surgery following advice from medical experts. It’s expected the Dragons forward will make a full recovery.

De Belin declined to comment on the situation but his manager, Steve Gillis, told the Telegraph it was a “private and personal matter.”

Jack De Belin (Getty)

Only De Belin’s closest teammates and senior club staff members are believed to have been aware of the testicular cancer diagnosis.

But for now, De Belin will have to defend himself all over again in Sydney on April 12 after a unanimous or majority verdict was unable to be reached by the jury, following three weeks of evidence in the high-profile case.

Formally charged ahead of season 2019, de Belin has since been ineligible to play for two years, despite training with the Dragons and collecting full pay, in excess of $600,000-a-season.