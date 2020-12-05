Iran’s coronavirus deaths surpass 50,000

© . FILE PHOTO: Iranian woman wearing a protective face mask, walks next to closed shops, as government imposed a full lockdown, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Tehran
() – Iran’s total death toll from coronavirus surpassed 50,000 on Saturday with 321 new fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said, as the number of cases in the Middle East’s worst-affected country reached 1,028,986.
Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari told state TV that 12,181 people had been infected with the coronavirus since Friday. The death toll now stands at 50,016.
