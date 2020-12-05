iPhone 11 repair program: How to check if your device is eligible

Yesterday evening, Apple launched a new repair program for a small percentage of iPhone 11 devices affected by touch screen issues. For affected devices, Apple or an Apple Authorized Service Provider will provide service, free of charge. Here’s how to check to see if your device is eligible.

Apple says that the issue only applies to the iPhone 11, not the iPhone 11 Pro or the iPhone 11 Pro Max. Affected devices were manufactured between November 2019 and May 2020. Only a “small percentage” of displays are experiencing the issue.

Apple has determined that a small percentage of iPhone 11 displays may stop responding to touch due to an issue with the display module. Affected devices were manufactured between November 2019 and May 2020.

To check to see if your iPhone 11 is eligible for this program, you’ll first need to locate your device’s serial number. There are a variety of ways to locate this:

Open the Settings app on the iPhone 11, choose General , then choose About

app on the iPhone 11, choose , then choose Check the iPhone 11’s original packaging, receipt, or invoice

Plug the iPhone 11 into your computer and check via Finder/Music

Once you have your iPhone 11’s serial number, you can head to Apple’s support website and enter it to find out if your device is eligible. If your iPhone 11 is eligible and experiencing the touch screen issue, Apple or an Apple Authorized Service Provider will provide service, free of charge.

The service will include the replacement of your iPhone 11’s display module. Apple says that the program covers affected iPhone 11 devices for 2 years after the first retail sale of the iPhone 11 in question. Also, keep in mind:

If your iPhone 11 has any damage which impairs the ability to complete the repair, such as a cracked screen, that issue will need to be resolved prior to the service. In some cases, there may be a cost associated with the additional repair.

Have you been experiencing an issue where your iPhone 11 display stops responding to touch? Is your device eligible for this new repair program? Let us know down in the comments!

