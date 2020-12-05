Inside WarnerMedia's transition to streaming: current and former execs say it was marred by rushed decision making, culture clashes, HBO brand confusion, more (Alex Sherman/CNBC)

Alex Sherman / CNBC:
Inside WarnerMedia’s transition to streaming: current and former execs say it was marred by rushed decision making, culture clashes, HBO brand confusion, more — – CNBC spoke with more than a dozen former and current WarnerMedia executives to gauge how John Stankey and Jason Kilar are progressing with HBO Max.
