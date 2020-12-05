Inside WarnerMedia's transition to streaming: current and former execs say it was marred by rushed decision making, culture clashes, HBO brand confusion, more (Alex Sherman/CNBC)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Alex Sherman / CNBC:

Inside WarnerMedia’s transition to streaming: current and former execs say it was marred by rushed decision making, culture clashes, HBO brand confusion, more  —  – CNBC spoke with more than a dozen former and current WarnerMedia executives to gauge how John Stankey and Jason Kilar are progressing with HBO Max.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR