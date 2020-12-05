Huobi Global looks to become key player in Polkadot ecosystem By Cointelegraph

Huobi Global looks to become key player in Polkadot ecosystem
Two announcements from Huobi Global on Friday indicate that the cryptocurrency exchange is angling to become a key player in the growth of the Polkadot network.
In a pair of blog posts, the Seychelles-based exchange announced a Polkadot Sponsorship program, as well as a $5 million Tether stablecoin fund from the Huobi Innovation Lab to support “developers, event organizers, content creators, and ambassadors” throughout the Polkadot ecosystem.
