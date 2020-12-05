Hong Kong OTC trading firm acquires OMG Network By Cointelegraph

Hong Kong OTC trading firm acquires OMG Network
Ethereum-based scaling platform OMG Network has been acquired by the venture subsidiary of Hong Kong-headquartered OTC trading firm, Genesis Block.
The acquisition was announced on Dec. 3, with Genesis Block Ventures revealing plans to work with OMG to build “lending and trading platforms” for the DeFi sector.
