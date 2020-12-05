Hodler’s Digest, Nov. 28–Dec. 5 By Cointelegraph

BTC nerves, XRP bombshell, Libra rebrand: Hodler’s Digest, Nov. 28–Dec. 5
price hits new all-time high as crypto market matures
Its happened! This week, Bitcoin officially reached an all-time high above $19,892 for the first time in almost three years after enjoying a rebound over the Thanksgiving weekend.
Unfortunately, Tuesdays new record didnt bring the fireworks many hoped for. All-time highs were only reached on a couple of exchanges. Soon afterwards, BTC suffered a violent rejection near $20,000 falling to $19,000 in under 10 minutes.
Institutions rushing into $19,000 Bitcoin as GBTC premium hits six-month high
Bitcoins volatility doesnt appear to have scared off institutions. On Thursday, demand from investors meant Grayscales Bitcoin Trust was trading at a chunky premium, making it 35% more expensive than buying BTC at the current market price.
2.0 is go: Genesis block of beacon chain winks into existence
CTO says community could force the company to burn 48 billion XRP
Libra rebrands to Diem, hoping to shake off associations
Bitcoin hitting $200,000 by December 2021 is now conservative Willy Woo
OCC leader Brian Brooks: Nobodys going to ban Bitcoin
CipherTrace warns of surge in funds lost to MetaMask wallets
The road not taken: Jealous brother claims twin earned $10 million in Bitcoin
Multi-utility tokens to enable Web 3.0 by providing more than financial value
Can DeFi indices finally make crypto-based passive worthwhile?
