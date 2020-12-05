Here’s why Bitcoin is like ‘Lebron James,’ according to MicroStrategy CEO By Cointelegraph

Here’s why Bitcoin is like ‘Lebron James,’ according to MicroStrategy CEO
In an interview with economist Marc Friedrich, MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor said that is not the same as it was in 2015 or 2017. According to Saylor, the arguments against Bitcoin (BTC) that were relevant four years ago are no longer applicable.
Bitcoin has grown exponentially since the 2017 peak in terms of infrastructure, fundamentals and adoption. In the past year, institutions have started to increasingly see BTC as a store of value and an inflation hedge.
