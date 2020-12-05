Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results

Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Saturday, 5 December draw.
Lotto: 07, 17, 27, 38, 45, 46 Bonus Ball: 26
Lotto Plus 1: 12, 13, 15, 31, 33, 48 Bonus Ball: 34
Lotto Plus 2: 02, 17, 21, 26, 34, 39 Bonus Ball: 09
