Here are the Google Pixel XE, OnePlus 9E, Motorola ‘nio’ leaks from last week

Images, renders and videos of upcoming smartphones continuously leak. All of these leaks can be difficult to follow, so we’ve compiled a list of this past week’s hottest rumours.
This week we’re taking a look at smartphone leaks that occurred from November 28th to December 4th.
The Pixel XE has been spotted in a couple of recent leaks. The phone reportedly features Android 11, a dual-SIM tray, a centered selfie hole-punch camera, NFC and octa-core CPU.
OnePlus
A new leak regarding a smartphone called the OnePlus 9E appeared this week. There isn’t much information about the device, but the phone will reportedly be an entry-level device launching alongside OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro.
It’s currently unclear how different it will be from the OnePlus 9, 9 Pro and Nord series.
Motorola
A leaked image of the Motorola nio has surfaced online.
The phone reportedly features at least 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, Android 11 and a 5,000mAh battery. It also rumoured to sport a 6.6-inch Full HD+ screen with 2520 x 1080-pixel resolution. Similar to Samsung’s Dex feature, Motorola’s nio is also tipped to sport ‘DisplayPort Alternate Mode’ functionality that will allow it to connect to external monitors.
