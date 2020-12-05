Health alert issued after two international travellers board domestic flight without quarantine

The two people boarded a Virgin Australia flight from Sydney to Melbourne, after arriving into the country earlier today and foregoing quarantine in NSW. They are now in mandatory quarantine in Victoria.
“A comprehensive public health response is underway, including testing this evening and full contact tracing,” the statement said.
Anyone who travelled on VA 838 departing Sydney at midday and arriving in Melbourne at 1.25pm should immediately quarantine at home and contact DHHS on 1300 651 160 for further information.
Melbourne Airport is not considered a current risk to the public and people can continue to visit the airport, in line with current restrictions, DHHS says.
It’s not yet known which country the two international travellers have flown into Australia from.
Earlier today Victoria reported zero new coronavirus cases in the state, as well as zero deaths and zero active cases with 7,670 test results received.
Meanwhile in NSW, there were no new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 recorded in the hours to 8pm Friday night, only two new cases in overseas travellers in hotel quarantine.
NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said this afternoon the worker contracted a strain “mostly likely” from the US and is believed to have been infected by a flight crew member rather than a traveller.