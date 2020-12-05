Get voicemail for your website with 87% off telbee lifetime subscriptions

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1
A foldable for everyone

Samsung’s first ‘budget’ foldable phone could launch early next year

As per a new report out of Korea, Samsung will launch three new foldable phones next year. While the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Flip successors will arrive in Q3 2021, the company may launch its first “budget” foldable early next year.

