Get ready for the PS5 with these controllers

The PS5 ushers in a new generation of console gaming and with it comes a completely new controller. Still, players can use their old PS4 controllers in a limited capacity with backward-compatible games as long as they are officially licensed. Here are the best PS5 controllers you should be looking at.

★ Featured favorite DualSense The DualSense is the official controller for the PS5. It’s slightly larger than the DualShock 4 and sports enhanced haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, providing an immersive experience that allows you to feel every shot, special ability, punch, or slide like never before. It’s also the only controller that can play full PS5 games right now. $70 at Amazon

$70 at GameStop

The classic DualShock 4 Staff Pick The standard DualShock 4 was the main controller for the PS4 and it can be used with the PS5 — to play backward compatible games. You can still use it to play your existing library but you’ll have to swap to the DualSense for PS5 games. From $64 at Amazon

$53 at GameStop High-quality Razer Raiju Ultimate Licensed third-party controllers can also be used with backward compatible games and the Razer Raiju Ultimate is one of the best. You can customize the thumbsticks and other aspects of the controller, ensuring you have the best experience possible. $176 at Amazon Asymmetrical Nacon Revolution V2 $149 at Amazon If you don’t mind having a wired controller, the Nacon Revolution V2 is a great way to play your PS4 games on PS5 with an asymmetrical stick layout, similar to an Xbox One controller.

Limited options for PS5 controllers

Right now, if you want to play PS5 games like the Demon’s Souls PS5 remake you only have one option: the DualSense. Fortunately, there aren’t many PS5-only games right now, though more will start coming in 2021 and beyond with the arrival of games like Deathloop.

If you want to play your backward compatible PS4 games, you can use the DualShock 4. If you’re in the mood to spend a lot of money, you can get an officially licensed third-party controller. If you have any questions about something being compatible, it’s probably best to check out the slate of upcoming PS5 accessories.

Regardless of the games you’re playing, we recommend sticking with the DualSense controller. It has a better battery and as explained by PlayStation lead Jennifer Locke in our PS5 review, the haptic feedback and adaptive triggers provide better gameplay sensations than ever before.