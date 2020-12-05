Former Bengals LB Vontaze Burfict arrested on battery charge

When Vontaze Burfict’s name is brought up, it’s usually not a good sign.

The free-agent linebacker and former Cincinnati Bengal was arrested Saturday in Nevada on a misdemeanor battery charge, according to Clark County court records obtained by ESPN. He was being held on $1,000 bond and a hearing in the case is set for Monday.

There is no other information on the matter at this time.

The 30-year-old was suspended from the NFL in 2019 after a dangerous hit on Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle while he was playing for the Las Vegas Raiders. His suspension came after repeated violations of unnecessary roughness rules.

Burfict was reinstated by the NFL in February, but no team wanted to take a risk in signing him. The former Pro Bowler then admitted in March that he wants to change, but the latest battery charge on his record isn’t going to do him any good in getting back to football’s biggest stage.

In total, Burfict has missed 22 NFL games due to suspension, which equates to roughly 19% of his career. He cost himself $4.6 million in salary and has been fined $411,000, bringing his total earnings lost to over $5 million.