Following six-hour outage, Solana draws criticism and support By Cointelegraph

Following six-hour outage, Solana draws criticism and support
Yesterday, a nearly six hour network outage from Solana, a layer-one blockchain known for its high throughput, drew both jeers and support from traders and developers across the smart contract space.
“At approximately 1:46pm UTC on December 4th, 2020, the Solana Mainnet Beta cluster stopped producing blocks at slot 53,180,900, which prevented any new transactions from being confirmed,” a live update blog post from Solana reported.
