Following six-hour outage, Solana draws criticism and support By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

Following six-hour outage, Solana draws criticism and support

Yesterday, a nearly six hour network outage from Solana, a layer-one blockchain known for its high throughput, drew both jeers and support from traders and developers across the smart contract space.

“At approximately 1:46pm UTC on December 4th, 2020, the Solana Mainnet Beta cluster stopped producing blocks at slot 53,180,900, which prevented any new transactions from being confirmed,” a live update blog post from Solana reported.