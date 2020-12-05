Fantasy Injury Updates: Julio Jones, Allen Robinson, Jerry Jeudy impacting Week 13 start-sit calls

Wide receiver has slowly but surely gotten healthier as the year has gone on, but heading into Week 13, there are still several key WRs dealing with injuries that fantasy owners will need updates on. Julio Jones, Allen Robinson, and Jerry Jeudy are all “questionable” ahead of Sunday’s games, and all will factor into start ’em, sit ’em decisions whether they’re active or inactive.

Is Julio Jones playing this week?

After getting in two limited practices this week, Jones (hamstring) declared himself “good to go” ahead of Sunday’s game against New Orleans.

There is still somewhat of a worry that Jones will aggravate his nagging hamstring injury during the game, which he’s done multiple times this year. Still, if he’s active, he needs to be in fantasy lineups, especially in a slightly favorable matchup like this one. If Jones is a surprise scratch, Russell Gage would take advantage of the extra available targets.

Is Allen Robinson playing this week?

Robinson (knee) reportedly got hurt in practice this week and was removed as a precaution, so we’re not really sure what to make of his “questionable” tag for Sunday’s game against the Lions.

For now, we’ll expect Robinson to be out there, and if he is, he’s a must-start against Detroit’s overmatched secondary. If Robinson is a surprise scratch, then Darnell Mooney (ankle) would likely see the most targets, but he’s also “questionable” and was held out of practice on Friday. If both receivers are out, Anthony Miller would operate as Chicago’s No. 1 receiver and be a decent WR3 in fantasy leagues. Chicago’s TEs would also likely see more targets.

Is Jerry Jeudy playing this week?

Jeudy (ankle) got in a full practice on Friday and should be ready to play on Sunday night against the Chiefs despite his “questionable” tag.

In the four games before last week’s QB-less contest against the Saints, Jeudy averaged 10 targets and posted 18 receptions for 303 yards and a touchdown. In a game where Denver figures to need to throw a lot in the second half, Jeudy is a solid WR3 option. If Jeudy is a surprise scratch, look for Tim Patrick and KJ Hamler to get more targets and have boom-or-bust, WR3 upside.