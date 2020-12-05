Facebook’s Diem stablecoin is an existential threat to traditional banking By Cointelegraph

Facebook’s Diem stablecoin is an existential threat to traditional banking
Facebook (NASDAQ:), it is reported, could launch its long-awaited digital currency as early as January 2021 in the form of a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin. Central banks and regulators have been galvanized into action since Facebook first announced its intentions by publishing a white paper in 2019. They are right to be concerned, as stablecoins — particularly ones such as the rebranded Diem that have the potential for massive network effects — bring new risks to consumers and savers as well as to the global financial system.
