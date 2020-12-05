Every asset manager must understand Bitcoin — Erik Voorhees By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Coleman
-
Shapeshift CEO Erik Voorhees has drawn a metaphorical line in the financial sand, stating that every asset manager should understand now based on its astonishing rate of return.

Voorhees made the comments while retweeting data shared by analytics platform Messari co-founder Dan McArdle that shows Bitcoin has dramatically outperformed everything over the last decade. While gold has returned a 32% profit and the S,amp;P 500 has tripled investors’ money, Bitcoin has posted an incredible 7,837,884% gain in ten years.

Bitcoin, Gold, and the S,amp;P 500 10 yr ROI vs. USD. Source: CaseBitcoin