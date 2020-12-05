EU’s Barnier says still looking for a way to do UK trade deal By

© . EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier arrives for talks in London
LONDON () – The European Union’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier said on Saturday he would continue to look for a way to do a trade deal with Britain, but was non-committal on the chances of bridging the current impasse in the Brexit talks.
“We keep calm, as always, and if there is still a way, we will see,” he told broadcasters in London as he entered the train station to head back to Brussels after talks were paused.
