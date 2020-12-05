Dr Dre Oldest Daughter Says She Hasn’t Seen Him In 17 YEARS

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Dr Dre is a billionaire, but his eldest daughter is unemployed and hoping to get a job as a FedEx driver, has learned.

The UK magazine the DailyMail  caught up with the billionaire superstar rapper’s eldest daughter and she had a lot to say.

LaTanya Young, 37, claim that for all her life, she;’s tried to build a relationship with her hip hop legend father Dr Dre, 55. LaTanya told that mag that she doesn’t want anything from him (i.e. money) except a father-daughter relationship, saying: ‘Money is not what I want, I feel better doing it on my own.’

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR