Dr Dre Oldest Daughter Says She Hasn’t Seen Him In 17 YEARS

Dr Dre is a billionaire, but his eldest daughter is unemployed and hoping to get a job as a FedEx driver, has learned.

Dr Dre

The UK magazine the DailyMail caught up with the billionaire superstar rapper’s eldest daughter and she had a lot to say.

LaTanya Young, 37, claim that for all her life, she;’s tried to build a relationship with her hip hop legend father Dr Dre, 55. LaTanya told that mag that she doesn’t want anything from him (i.e. money) except a father-daughter relationship, saying: ‘Money is not what I want, I feel better doing it on my own.’

LaTanya, who has been to therapy concerning their relationship, says that she feels ‘displaced’ by not seeing her father in nearly a decade, saying: ‘I really just want to have closure. I just want to be able to spend time with my father.’

And there’s more. Dr Dre, real name is Andre Romelle Young, has never even met her children, his grandchildren.

LaTanya, who now lives in Victorville, California, said: ‘I thought that after Nicole was out of the family, things would be better.

‘I thought that my dad would come around. I would like him to make me feel like a daughter. ‘