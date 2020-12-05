Dez Bryant on facing Cowboys: ‘Water under the bridge’

Dez Bryant had never caught a pass for a team other than the Dallas Cowboys until he stepped onto the field for the Baltimore Ravens during Week 11 against the Tennesee Titans.

He’s now preparing to face the Cowboys for the first time since being released by the franchise in 2018. At the time of his release, Bryant wasn’t happy with how things ended in Dallas, but he revealed Saturday that any animosity toward Jerry Jones’ squad no longer exists.

“For the most part, it’s water under the bridge,” Bryant said, according to ESPN’s Jamison Hensley. “That’s two years. I had time to get myself together. You got to go forward with life because life isn’t going to wait on you. Time waits on no one. I had to get myself together and move forward.”

Bryant, a three-time Pro Bowler, was with the Cowboys from 2010-17. He recorded 531 receptions for 7,459 yards and a franchise-record 73 touchdowns in eight seasons.

The 32-year-old will likely never put up those impressive numbers again and has only appeared in three games this season for the Ravens, reeling in four receptions for 28 yards.

Baltimore is hoping Bryant can turn back the clock and have a solid outing against the Cowboys on Tuesday. However, it’ll be difficult to accomplish, especially considering the Ravens have the NFL’s worst passing offense.