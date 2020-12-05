DeRozan home intruder intended to break into Kylie Jenner’s house

In September, Hall of Famer Joe Montana was forced to confront a kidnapper who broke into his Malibu home. This time, DeMar DeRozan was the victim of a home break-in.

According to TMZ Sports, a man broke into DeRozan’s Los Angeles-area home on Nov. 19 and confronted his children. When the San Antonio Spurs star heard a commotion, he ran to where his kids were playing, coming face-to-face with the intruder and eventually chasing him off.

The intruder fled the area, but returned and was apprehended by police officers. He admitted that he was actually trying to break into Kylie Jenner’s home, but made a mistake.

The man was charged with felony burglary and received a restraining order, which prohibits him from going anywhere near the homes of DeRozan and Jenner.

A number of celebrities have had their homes broken into over the years, including Hilary Duff, Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus, Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian.