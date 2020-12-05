DeMar DeRozan on home invader: ‘Been through worse’

San Antonio Spurs star DeMar DeRozan confirmed the reports that his Los Angeles-area home was broken into last month.

The incident, which was first reported by TMZ Sports, involved a man breaking into DeRozan’s home on Nov. 19 and making his way to where one of the four-time All-Star’s children was located. When he heard a commotion, DeRozan ran to the room and came face-to-face with the intruder, chasing him out of his home.

DeRozan told Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News that he had been through much worse than a home invasion while growing up in Compton, Calif.