DeFi and Eth2 are whole new convos for regulators, says SEC’s Hester Peirce By Cointelegraph

DeFi and Eth2 are whole new convos for regulators, says SEC's Hester Peirce

Matilda Coleman
Hester Peirce, commissioner for the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, explained during an exclusive interview with Cointelegraph that decentralized finance, also known as DeFi, has created new challenges for the SEC.

Peirce, nicknamed “Crypto Mom” for her interest in digital-asset innovation, mentioned that the quickly rising DeFi sector has resulted in a number of unresolved legal issues: