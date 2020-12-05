DeFi and Eth2 are whole new convos for regulators, says SEC’s Hester Peirce By Cointelegraph

DeFi and Eth2 are whole new convos for regulators, says SEC’s Hester Peirce
Hester Peirce, commissioner for the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, explained during an exclusive interview with Cointelegraph that decentralized finance, also known as DeFi, has created new challenges for the SEC.
Peirce, nicknamed “Crypto Mom” for her interest in digital-asset innovation, mentioned that the quickly rising DeFi sector has resulted in a number of unresolved legal issues:
DeFi challenges SEC by taking away intermediaries
Eth 2.0 brings back case for Safe Harbor Framework
Moving forward with an exchange-traded product based on or Ether
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.