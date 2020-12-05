Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi head for another day of shoot at Alibag

Shaken Batra’s upcoming modern-day love drama is a film that many are looking forward to. Apart from Shakun Batra’s impressive track record, the film also boasts an exciting cast of Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Pandya, and newbie Dhairya Karwa.

The team is currently residing at the Taj Hotel in Mumbai from where they travel to their shoot location in Alibag almost every day, Today, Deepika and Siddhant were snapped on their way to film yet again. Deepika sported a black sports bra with yoga pants while Siddhant was seen wearing a neon green tee and black jeans.

