Davis: Injury history a factor in signing long-term deal with Lakers

Anthony Davis will remain with the Los Angeles Lakers for at least the next five years after agreeing to a $190 million max extension earlier this week.

Davis could have signed a two or three-year deal, but admitted to reporters, including ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, on Friday that he didn’t want to take the chance and bet on himself due to his rather lengthy injury history.

“That could have been a two-year, three-year deal. (But) I have to think about, also, the reality of things, too,” Davis told reporters. “I do have a little history with injuries, and a two-year deal, you kind of bet on yourself … God forbid, knock on wood, something happens.”

Through his first seven seasons in New Orleans, Davis missed 108 games due to injury. He dealt with injuries during his first season in Los Angeles but still ended up appearing in almost all of the team’s regular-season games.

Davis has been a key player in Los Angeles and was a big reason why the team made it to the NBA Finals last season. In 62 regular-season games, the 27-year-old averaged 26.1 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game while shooting 50.3% from the field and 33% from deep.

Davis’ co-star, LeBron James, also recently agreed to a max contract extension for two years, $85 million.

When his five-year deal expires, Davis will be 31 and can sign another max extension if he remains healthy.