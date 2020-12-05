David Lander, ‘Squiggy on ‘Laverne & Shirley,’ Dead at 73

RELATED STORIES

David Lander, who is best known to TV audiences for playing the latter half of Laverne & Shirley‘s irrepressible Lenny and Squiggy, died on Friday after living for decades with multiple sclerosis. He was 73.

As reported by TMZ, Lander’s wife of 41 years, Kathy, along with their daughter Natalie and her husband, were at his side when he passed.

Prior to his eight-season run as Laverne & Shirley‘s Andrew “Squiggy” Squiggman, Lander guested on TV series such as Barney Miller, Rhoda and Love, American Style. After the ABC comedy signed off in 1983 — two-and-a-half years after a soft “reboot” relocated the action (and characters)from Milwaukee to Hollywood — Lander enjoyed runs on myriad shows including The Love Boat, On the Air, Twin Peaks (as “dance choreographer, pine weasel expert and home care salesman” Tim Pinkle), The Bold and the Beautiful and Pacific Blue.

His assorted film roles over the years, meanwhile, included Who Framed Roger Rabbit, Steven Spielberg’s 1941 and Used Cars — the latter two of which also featured Michael McKean, the Lenny to his Squiggy.

McKean thus far has remembered Lander with a photo of the two of them, on Twitter.

Most recently, Lander costarred on the web series Break a Hip and did voice work for The Garfield Show and a 2016 episode of SpongeBob SquarePants.