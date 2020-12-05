DA’s Belinda Bozzoli dies after battle with cancer

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
6

Democratic Alliance MP Belinda Bozzoli has died after a long battle with cancer.

DA chip whip Natasha Mazzone confirmed that Bozzoli had died on Saturday morning.

“She had a long and brave fight against cancer,” said an emotional Mazzone.

“The DA and the caucus are heartbroken. She was one of the most amazing people I knew.”

Bozzoli’s fellow party members described her as intelligent, knowledgeable and a voice of reason and love.

