DA’s Belinda Bozzoli dies after battle with cancer

Democratic Alliance MP Belinda Bozzoli has died after a long battle with cancer.

DA chip whip Natasha Mazzone confirmed that Bozzoli had died on Saturday morning.

“She had a long and brave fight against cancer,” said an emotional Mazzone.

“The DA and the caucus are heartbroken. She was one of the most amazing people I knew.”

So sad to hear of the passing of my colleague, Prof @belbozz. Kind, smart, knowledgeable, a voice of reason and love. Deepest condolences to the Bozzoli and Van Onselen families. May they find solace in what must be unimaginable pain. pic.twitter.com/37JVwvX3a7 — Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) December 5, 2020

Bozzoli’s fellow party members described her as intelligent, knowledgeable and a voice of reason and love.