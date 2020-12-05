DA’s Belinda Bozzoli dies after battle with cancer

Democratic Alliance MP Belinda Bozzoli has died after a long battle with cancer.
DA chip whip Natasha Mazzone confirmed that Bozzoli had died on Saturday morning.
“She had a long and brave fight against cancer,” said an emotional Mazzone.
“The DA and the caucus are heartbroken. She was one of the most amazing people I knew.”
So sad to hear of the passing of my colleague, Prof @belbozz. Kind, smart, knowledgeable, a voice of reason and love. Deepest condolences to the Bozzoli and Van Onselen families. May they find solace in what must be unimaginable pain. pic.twitter.com/37JVwvX3a7
— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) December 5, 2020
Bozzoli’s fellow party members described her as intelligent, knowledgeable and a voice of reason and love.
Our @Our_DA colleague, Professor @belbozz MP has passed away. She was a formidable intellectual and had the most wicked sense of humor. Always a deep well of wisdom which younger MP’s could rely on. A huge loss to the DA and South Africa. RIP dear friend. pic.twitter.com/Jz6e8phnz1
— Dean Macpherson MP ???? (@DeanMacpherson) December 5, 2020
