Chet Hanks Facing Backlash For Using A Jamaican Accent

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Tom Hanks, call your son.

For the most part, Tom Hanks’ family is pretty low-key.


Barcroft Media / Getty Images

And then there’s Tom’s son, Chet Hanks.


Bennett Raglin / Getty Images

Earlier this year, Chet posted a video of himself at the Golden Globes speaking patois, and captioned it, “BIG UP FIMI WHOL FAMILY SOON COM AT DI AWARDS NA SEEN 🔥 🔥 🔥 CHUNE IN.”

This week, the 30-year-old found himself defending his bizarre Jamaican accent after joining Clubhouse*.


Axelle / FilmMagic

*Clubhouse is a relatively new audio app that is currently invite only and allows members to join chatrooms and converse with one another.

Users on the app accused Chet of performing “verbal Blackface”:

Chet reportedly compared his use of a Jamaican accent to using an English accent after watching “a bunch of English gangster movies,” which did not go over well:

chet started doing a british accent and everyone yelled “the english were not oppressed!!”

i am crying 😭😭😭

Some users felt he was mocking the accent instead of showing true appreciation for patois:

If Chet wants to talk patois then come through talk it. But that’s not what this is about. I speak a little Spanish, and want to become fluent but I’m not going to put on Spanish accent in front of people for jokes. Whether *I* mean it as a joke or not is not important.

If Chet wants to talk patois then come through talk it. But that’s not what this is about. I speak a little Spanish, and want to become fluent but I’m not going to put on Spanish accent in front of people for jokes. Whether *I* mean it as a joke or not is not important.

Others found it odd that he didn’t use his Jamaican accent while defending his right to use it:

not Chet Hanks speaking in his normal white man voice defending his right to speak in a Jamaican accent and Jamaican slang.....

not Chet Hanks speaking in his normal white man voice defending his right to speak in a Jamaican accent and Jamaican slang…..

This user felt it was “about time” he got called out for it:

Not Chet Hanks on Clubhouse defending why he needs to keep talking in a Jamaican accent and people dragging him...it’s about time

Not Chet Hanks on Clubhouse defending why he needs to keep talking in a Jamaican accent and people dragging him…it’s about time

Of course, there were plenty of memes…

…and plenty of jokes:

what if Tom Hanks speaks in a Jamaican accent at home what if that’s where Chet Hanks learned it from

what if Tom Hanks speaks in a Jamaican accent at home what if that’s where Chet Hanks learned it from

But really though. I would like to know this, also.

In the end, Chet apparently conceded that he wouldn’t use Jamaican patois going forward:

At 9:14 PM CST Chet Hanks says he has no intention to continue using the Jamaican accent he's been appropriating. Shoutout to Clubhouse. Revisit this later.

At 9:14 PM CST Chet Hanks says he has no intention to continue using the Jamaican accent he’s been appropriating. Shoutout to Clubhouse.

Revisit this later.

Others weren’t quite convinced:

I guess we won’t know until his next Instagram video. Or Clubhouse visit ¯_(ツ)_/¯.

Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR