Celsius’ CEO thinks Ethereum could lose its market dominance if this doesn’t happen By Cointelegraph

“Ethereum needs to prove it can scale its transactions 100x without compromising on security or decentralization,” Mashinsky told Cointelegraph when asked about Eth2’s next hurdle after its Beacon Chain launch. “If it fails to scale, and Polkadot will take over.”

2.0 recently fired up its Beacon Chain, concluding Phase 0 of a scaling effort years in the making. Although he expressed faith in Eth2, Celsius CEO and founder Alex Mashinsky believes that the network could lose its spotlight if it doesn’t scale quickly and significantly.

