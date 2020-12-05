Canberra sign Ex-Sea Eagles Albert Hopoate

Former Manly Sea Eagles young gun Albert Hopoate has signed on with the Canberra Raiders for season 2021.

The son of Manly legend John Hopoate, Albert, 19, once viewed as the most exciting youngster at Manly, was spotted just days ago touring the facilities of the Raiders.

Despite rumours of joining older brother Will Hopoate at the Bulldogs, the outside back has instead opted to take a cut-price one-year deal worth less than $100,000 a year to play in Canberra according to the Daily Telegraph.

“I really like that Albert has taken the challenging decision over the more familiar decision to play at the same club as his brother,” Raiders coach Ricky Stuart News Corp.

Albert Hopoate (Getty)

The Sea Eagles mysteriously opted to cut Hopoate after the emerging star made his NRL debut for the club last season amid an injury crisis.

Hopoate during the 2020 NRL season was loaned out by Manly to the New Zealand Warriors prior to his debut before the club called him back from the New Zealand camp following an injury to centre Moses Suli.

Hopoate, who had previously suffered two ACL injuries in the space of 12 months, played five games for Manly this year after making his debut for the Sea Eagles in round 16.