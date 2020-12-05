B,M issue urgent scam warning to Facebook account users after bogus LCD TV competition post

B,amp;M have warned shoppers about a ‘competition’ scam circulating on Facebook and urged them to report the hoax account.

The retail giant said that a post giving shoppers the opportunity to win an LCD TV has nothing to do with them – despite their name and logo being used.

Several Facebook users reported seeing the post in recent days forcing the retailer to issue a public statement about the scam, Birmingham Live reports.







(Image: Getty)



In a statement, they said: “#COMPETITION update.

“We’ve received a few messages from some of our followers with information about an ‘LCD TV Competition’ which has been popping up on Facebook.

“Unfortunately, this competition has NO affiliation with B,amp;M – even though the page is using our logo, name and pictures.

“We’d kindly ask, if you see the page, to report it as a scam to Facebook and help to remove the account.”

The post on social media from B,amp;M has already been shared widely as concerned customers spread it across the social media platform.

B,amp;M added: “Furthermore, we’d never contact followers on any page other than this one; we’d never ask for personal details via any website, and all communication is carried out via the winners and our official competition email address (ending in @bmstores.co.uk)

“Thanks for your understanding, good luck in tonight’s competition, and we appreciate all of your support and patience!”

One shopper replied: “I received a friend request from bm stores and said I’ve won the £25 voucher to spend in b+m but the site to claim directed me to a movie site to register for free??”

There were similar reports from other consumers.

Others said they had seen similar scams using other high street retailers and even supermarkets.