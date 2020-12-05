Bills’ Josh Allen takes shot at NFC East

Despite leading the AFC East, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills have a lot of work to do before the end of the 2020 campaign.

In an interview with Pat McAfee, Allen noted that the Bills have the talent to make a deep playoff run, but at 8-3, he admitted they still need to improve in order to fend off the Miami Dolphins, who are right behind them in the standings at 7-4.

“Exactly,” Allen said, per Pro Football Talk. “Why not us? But again, we’re sitting at 8-3. And eight wins doesn’t win you the division unless you’re in the NFC East.”

It’s no surprise Allen took a shot at the NFC East, which is the worst division in the NFL this season. The New York Giants lead the division at 4-7 with the Washington Football Team right behind them holding the same record. The Philadelphia Eagles, meanwhile, are 3-7-1 and the Dallas Cowboys are 3-8.

Despite the shot toward the NFC East, Allen is more focused on the road ahead for Buffalo. The Bills are set to take on the San Francisco 49ers, Pittsburgh Steelers and Denver Broncos before key divisional matchups against the New England Patriots and Dolphins to end the season.

If they lose any of those games, Buffalo could be in jeopardy of losing its first-place spot in the AFC East. With the opportunity to win the division for the first time since 1995, Allen will be sure to rally the troops for the final month of the regular season.