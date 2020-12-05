Bad Bunny Feels ‘Perfect’ After Testing Negative for Covid-19

Instagram

The ‘YHLQMDLG’ star feels grateful as he recovers from coronavirus after testing positive for the deadly virus last month and calling off his performance at the American Music Awards.

–

Bad Bunny has now recovered from the coronavirus, and feels “great.”

The singer left fans baffled when he failed to appear to perform “Dakiti” as planned at the 2020 American Music Awards last month (Nov20), but it was later revealed that he was forced to cancel his musical appearance after contracting the disease.

And now the Latin star has provided an update and revealed he has since tested negative for COVID-19.

“I feel great, thank god. I already tested negative, so I’m so happy. I feel great. I feel perfect,” he said, as he appeared on “The Late Late Show with James Corden“.

Despite his diagnosis, Bad Bunny still made an appearance at American Music Awards via video link from his Los Angeles home when he announced Becky G as the winner of the Favorite Female Artist – Latin.

And he also scooped Favourite Male Artist – Latin and Favourite Album – Latin for “YHLQMDLG”.

Thanks to “YHLQMDLG”, he also received a Grammy nomination for Best Latin Pop Album or Urban Album at the upcoming 63rd awards. He is pitted against Camilo, Kany Garcia, Ricky Martin, and Debi Nova.

The musician additionally collected another Grammy nod for the song “Un Dia (One Day)”, his collaboration with J Balvin, Dua Lipa, and Tainy. The gang are vying for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance against Justin Bieber & Quavo for “Intentions”, BTS for “Dynamite”, Lady GaGa & Ariana Grande for “Rain on Me”, and Taylor Swift & Bon Iver for “Exile”.