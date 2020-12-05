Australian cricket news | MItchell Starc tp miss remainder of India T20 series

Australian paceman Mitchell Starc will miss the remainder of the T20 series against India due to a family illness.

Starc was withdrawn from Australia’s squad on compassionate grounds, Cricket Australia announced in a statement on Sunday.

“There is nothing in the world more important than family and in this case Mitch is no exception,” Australian coach Justin Langer said.

“We will give Mitch all the time he needs and welcome him back into the squad with open arms whenever he feels the time is right for him and his family.”

Mitchell Starc in the first T20 against India. (Getty)

Starc took 2-34 in the opening T20 match in Canberra, won by India.

The three-match series resumes in Sydney on Sunday, with Australia needing to win to keep their hopes of victory alive.