Gadgets Now Bureau05 Dec, 2020, 12:14AM IST
Apple announces free repair program for its ‘top selling’ iPhone: Eligibility and other details
Apple has announced a repair program for one the world’s most popular smartphone — the iPhone 11. If you use an iPhone 11 that is facing display problems, then Apple’s repair program might just be what you’re looking for. Here are 9 things you should know about iPhone 11’s repair program
Apple said that a small percentage of iPhone 11 displays are facing the issue
The affected iPhone 11 may stop responding to touch due to an issue with the display module
The affected iPhone 11 models were manufactured between November 2019 and May 2020
Apple will replace the affected iPhone 11 free-of-cost
To check if your iPhone falls under the purview of the program, you will have to key in the serial number of the iPhone 11 on Apple Support website
If your iPhone 11 is eligible under the program, you will have to find an Apple authorised service centre to get it replaced
If you paid to repair your device — facing this issue — earlier, then Apple will refund the repair cost as well
Do note that only the iPhone 11 — and not 11 Pro and Pro Max — fall under this program
