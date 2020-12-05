Apple announces free repair program for its ‘top selling’ iPhone: Eligibility and other details

05 Dec, 2020

Apple has announced a repair program for one the world’s most popular smartphone — the iPhone 11. If you use an iPhone 11 that is facing display problems, then Apple’s repair program might just be what you’re looking for. Here are 9 things you should know about iPhone 11’s repair program

Apple said that a small percentage of iPhone 11 displays are facing the issue

The affected iPhone 11 may stop responding to touch due to an issue with the display module

The affected iPhone 11 models were manufactured between November 2019 and May 2020

Apple will replace the affected iPhone 11 free-of-cost

To check if your iPhone falls under the purview of the program, you will have to key in the serial number of the iPhone 11 on Apple Support website

If your iPhone 11 is eligible under the program, you will have to find an Apple authorised service centre to get it replaced

If you paid to repair your device — facing this issue — earlier, then Apple will refund the repair cost as well

Do note that only the iPhone 11 — and not 11 Pro and Pro Max — fall under this program

Apple has also clarified that the program covers affected iPhone 11 devices for 2 years after the first retail sale of the unit

