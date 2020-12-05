App Store Best of 2020 Winners Begin Receiving Physical Award

Apple this week announced its App Store Best of 2020 winners, recognizing 15 apps released over the course of the year. For the first time, winners are now receiving a physical award, and some developers have begun sharing their respective awards over the past few days.

Flexibits, maker of Fantastical, Genshin Impact, and Share the Meal have all provided photos of their awards. Constructed from 100 percent recycled aluminum, the square-shaped award features a mirror-like ‌App Store‌ logo on the front with the name of the winner engraved on the back.

Alongside the award, Apple is providing winners with a congratulatory letter that’s signed by Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Congratulations! Your app is one of the best of 2020. Every year, the ‌App Store‌ celebrates exceptional apps that improve people’s lives. These apps showcase the highest levels of quality, innovation, and impact, and Apple is proud to recognize your app this year. Thank you for make a dent in the universe in 2020.

Along with Fantastical, Genshin Impact, and ShareTheMeal, other App Store award winners this year included Wakeout!, Zoom, Disco Elysium, Disney+, Dandara Trials of Fear, Endel, and Sneaky Sasquatch. Apple also highlighted Everything Whiteboard, Caribu, Pokémon Go, and Shine.