Anil Kapoor snapped on his arrival in Mumbai

Yesterday news of several members of the cast of Jug Jugg Jeeyo testing positive for COVID 19 broke out and left everyone in a state of panic. Later on, we found that Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and director Raj Mehta have tested positive for the virus. Initially, there were rumours that Anil Kapoor too has tested positive, however, later it was cleared out that Anil, as well as Kiara Advani, had tested negative.

Keeping in mind the condition, the shoot for the film was obviously put on hold. Anil decided to make his return to Mumbai till shoot is resumed again and was clicked by our cameras at the airport during his arrival last night.

Have a look at the pictures below.