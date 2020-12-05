All the Times Morning Show Hosts Have Brought Us Into Their Lives

As part of National Infertility Awareness Week, the Today meteorologist opened up to viewers about suffering a miscarriage.

While Dreyer explained became pregnant with her first child, Calvin, “right away,” she didn’t have the same experience in her attempts to conceive again. She learned that her uterus was two-thirds scarred shut and after undergoing surgery, Dreyer got pregnant. “It’s like that moment you wait for,” she said, tearing up at the time. But a month later, she experienced “massive” bleeding and learned she had miscarried.

“I am so blessed with the family that I have,” she said at the time, “but going through a miscarriage and not knowing what the future holds is emotional. And I just want people to know that I’m going through it, too.”

In July of that year, Dreyer announced she was expecting a baby boy with husband Brian Fichera. The couple welcomed Oliver George Fichera in January 2020.