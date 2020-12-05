All the Real-Life Couples We Just Love Seeing Together Onscreen

Basically spelling out the reason why a lot of couples don’t work together, even if that’s how they met, Pinkett Smith revealed in 2018 that she was reluctant to audition for the Muhammad Ali biopic Ali, starring her husband of a year as the boxing great, because she doubted people would be able to see the characters behind the famous people.

“I didn’t want to audition for this. I did not want to be in this movie with Will,” she said on PeopleTV. “I felt like because we were a couple off screen, for people to see us together on the screen in a movie like this, would take people out of the movie, that people would see Will and Jada there—they wouldn’t see Ali and Sonji [Ali’s first wife].”

Audiences managed, though, and Smith earned his first Oscar nomination.

If you’d prefer Will and Jada as themselves, though, all you need to do is tune into Red Table Talk on Facebook.