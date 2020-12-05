Alia Bhatt talks about working in the new normal

There’s no denying that we’re living in unprecedented times right now. The coronavirus pandemic put the entire world in a state of lockdown and the virus has left a massive impact on possibly every person across the globe. But, as they say, life goes on. So, almost a year after the virus broke out, the world is slowly going back on its feet. This also applies to the film industry in India.

In an interview with a leading daily, Alia Bhatt spoke about what it is like shooting in the new normal. She said, “It’s been a challenging year for all of us. It’s a great feeling to be reunited with the team and being back on set. Of course, we have multiple restrictions and protocols to follow, everyone is very careful, taking all sorts of precautions. But we’ve accepted that this is the new normal, and we’re all trying to make the best of the situation. Like I said, we are all apprehensive, these are uncertain times but we have to make an effort and look at doing the best that we all can do. Also the ability to be back on set doing what you love is a blessing and I feel very grateful for every moment!”

Now, that’s an attitude we all must have when dealing with tough times.