Actress Playing Selena Killer Is Worried for Her Own “Safety”

The cast of Netflix’s Selena: The Series is aware that fans have strong feelings toward beloved singer and icon Selena Quintanilla.

Natasha Perez, who portrays Yolanda Saldivar in the new streaming series, told Entertainment Weekly that she had conflicting emotions about taking on the role. Yolanda was Selena’s business associate and fan club president, and is currently serving out her life sentence for murdering the Tejano performer on March 31, 1995 in Corpus Christi, Texas.

“I remember thinking I’d like to see what it’s like playing an evil villain,” Natasha said in the interview that published on Friday, Dec. 4. “It sounded fascinating from an actor’s standpoint, to dissect what someone like that has going through their minds.”

The actress does not play a prominent role in the nine-episode first part of the series that launched on Friday, only appearing in a single scene in the final ninth episode.

“I remember working with the director on the scene, and she asked me how I was feeling,” said the actress, who has also had roles on HBO’s Room 104 and Curb Your Enthusiasm. “I told her I was feeling conflicted. The actress in me is fascinated by the journey of a complex character, but the human in me has all sorts of feelings. The actress in me is also worried for her safety.”