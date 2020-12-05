A summary of the draft paper co-authored by Timnit Gebru, which outlined the main risks of large language AI models and provided suggestions for future research (Karen Hao/MIT Technology Review)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
7


Karen Hao / MIT Technology Review:

A summary of the draft paper co-authored by Timnit Gebru, which outlined the main risks of large language AI models and provided suggestions for future research  —  The company’s star ethics researcher highlighted the risks of large language models, which are key to Google’s business.  —  hide

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR