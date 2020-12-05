40 Apple iPhones, iPads, MacBooks that are officially outdated

Apple has a ‘list’ of products that it categorises as “vintage” and “obsolete”. As per Apple, “vintage” products are those that have not been manufactured for more than 5 and less than 7 years ago. Obsolete products, on the other hand, are those that were discontinued more than 7 years ago. The big difference is that vintage products do get hardware service from Apple whereas obsolete products get no support at all. Apple routinely updates this list and here we bring 40 such “obsolete” iPhones, iPads, MacBooks and more: