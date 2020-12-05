1,200+ Google employees and 1,500+ academic, industry, and civil supporters have signed a petition condemning the termination of AI scientist Timnit Gebru (Julia Carrie Wong/The Guardian)

Julia Carrie Wong / The Guardian:
1,200+ Google employees and 1,500+ academic, industry, and civil supporters have signed a petition condemning the termination of AI scientist Timnit Gebru — More than 1,500 researchers also sign letter after Black expert on ethics says Google tried to suppress her research on bias
